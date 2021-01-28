Tributes paid to 'old school' former Express compositor

A proud former Express worker who laid out typeset before sending the paper off to the press has died aged 88.

Derrick Messenger worked as a compositor for the Express when it was based in Batchelor’s Acre, starting in the late 1950s and continuing until the late 1980s.

Away from the paper, Derrick was a well-known figure in the Windsor scouting community, and after leaving the print trade, he went on to become a warden at Windsor Castle, rising to the rank of head warden.

Derrick died on Friday, January 8 following a battle with vascular dementia, and is survived by his widow Joan, sons Barry and Graham, as well as two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Paying tribute to his father, Graham Messenger said: “He was very old school. He knew he needed to do whatever it took to get the paper out on a Friday.

“He was very proud of everything he did but he was also very modest about it.”

Having moved to Windsor aged six, Derrick spent the rest of his life in the town.

He was well known for being an avid cyclist, travelling everywhere on two wheels, and only got his driving licence when he was 56.

Graham added that his father’s old colleagues were certain the Queen will have been told about his passing, such was his popularity at the castle.

Derrick’s funderal will be held on Tuesday, February 9 at All Saints Church.

His family are also collecting donations for Dementia UK in Derrick’s memory.

Visit derrickmessenger. muchloved.com