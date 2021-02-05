Donation drive for custom wheelchair to help Windsor man get fit for vital operation

A Royal Borough charity and taxi service have teamed up to raise money for a much-needed custom wheelchair which would improve the quality of life for a Windsor man.

Warren Higgs suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) which caused him to have a severe stroke 15 years ago and left him paralysed on the right side of his body.

Since then Warren has had six more strokes and two accidents which have caused further damage to his health, as well as suffering from pneumonia this year.

Warren’s kidneys have swollen up to 30kg each, and his previous wheelchair is no longer suitable to assist Warren with his mobility.

He is being helped by Driven Forward, a Royal Borough charity which helps adults who are socially excluded, isolated, lonely and vulnerable.

During lockdown the charity has provided food shopping to those who are unable to get out.

Windsor Cars taxi service has been helping with deliveries.

The two organisations are now working together to raise £10,000 to buy a custom-made recumbent tricycle for Warren.

As well as being more stable than a standard wheelchair, this design offers Warren a chance to build up his leg strength, which will give him more independence around the house.

It is vital for Warren’s health that he take exercise when he can – but he has not left the house except to go to hospital since the virus outbreak.

“All through my life cycling has been a big part of my life. The more fit I can be, the healthier I can keep my kidneys,” said Warren.

Warren will need an operation to have his kidneys removed, but he must be fit enough for the operation first.

“The virus has really affected me – I used to go out every day,” said Warren. “I want to get back to the old me, before the virus.”

Tiia Stephens who runs Driven Forward said: “We take being able to get from A to B for granted – people having to isolate at home are losing their independence and it’s hard for them.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit tinyurl.com/yj4ztt7d