Atik nightclub targets June re-opening date in Windsor

Atik nightclub has confirmed it is hoping to reopen in Windsor this June.

The venue, in William Street, has been closed since March last year due to the pandemic.

This week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said nightclubs should be able to reopen on June 21.

Venue operator REKOM UK said the announcement has provided ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ but warned nightclubs still face a real threat of closure if financial support is not provided in next week’s Government budget.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “The Govern-ment’s roadmap is positive news for ATIK Windsor; for the first time since we closed our doors last March, we have June as a target reopening date and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s obviously been a tough year for nightclubs and unless the Chancellor announces financial support in his budget next week, there will be hundreds of good nightclubs which still face a real threat of closure and job losses after a year in the wilderness and not a penny of fiscal aid.

“If the roadmap goes to plan with restrictions lifted in June, we look forward to dusting down the glitter balls to get the party going again.”