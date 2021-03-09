Windsor's King and Castle Wetherspoons venue to reopen outdoors next month

A pub in Windsor town centre is one of almost 400 Wetherspoons venues which will reopen outdoors next month.

The King and Castle, in Thames Street, will be able to serve punters food and drink in its beer garden from April 12.

Customers will not be required to order a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks but table service will remain in place.

JD Wetherspoon said its venues will be open from 9am to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 10pm Friday to Saturday.

Pubs will not be operating with a booking system.

People will be able to order and pay through the pub chain’s app.

Bar staff will also be taking orders at tables for those without the app.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

The Bear, in Maidenhead High Street, is also set to reopen as part of stage two of the Government’s coronavirus roadmap out of lockdown.