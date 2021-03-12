Old Court director tells panel about impact of council cuts

An independent arts venue in Windsor spoke about the challenges it may face securing funding in the future following cuts from the Royal Borough.

Martin Denny, director of The Old Court told the communities overview and scrutiny panel on Monday that he had spent ‘a lot of time since November applying for money’.

The council's 2021/22 budget reduces funding for the arts from £233,000 down to £120,000.

An additional £50k package of support has been earmarked to be split between Norden Farm and the Old Court in Windsor to help the venues apply for grants which may require the council to match fund.

When asked what impact the loss of funding from the Royal Borough would have in the future, he said: “I think it’s the case that we will have to find that income from other sources.

“The balance and its focus will shift to see more significant targeting to the bar as an income generator for The Old Court as well as doing what we can to begin to tap into the corporate client meetings market.

“With the match funding ambition, it’s very difficult to have any idea whether that will work or not, certainly match funding from the borough does gives us more leverage but we don’t know what position the Arts Council will be in post the Cultural Recovery Fund period. Trusts and foundations are under huge pressure.”

He said there was a possibility grants could be given due to the building being listed which could contribute towards repairs from heritage funds.

He said most of the staff have been furloughed and he has been working with his freelance technical site manager and freelance trust and foundations colleague to develop the building during lockdown.

Live streaming equipment and air conditioning have been installed in the auditorium with the hope that the venue could attract more corporate clients for meetings in the future to generate revenue.

The bar area is currently being used by Windsor Forest Colleges group as a lateral flow testing centre.

The venue is set to reopen on May 17 ‘at the earliest’ but it could open for children’s classes from April 12 in line with Government restrictions easing.