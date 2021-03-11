Oasis contract demanding '24 cans of quality lager' at Windsor gig to be sold

An Oasis gig contract requesting ‘24 cans of quality lager’ and ‘sober helpers’ could create a ‘bidding frenzy’ when it goes to auction this month.

The paperwork was created in 1994 when the legendary band played The Old Trout in Windsor on May 7 – three months before the release of their debut album Definitely Maybe.

A music memorabilia specialist at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire said items were like this were ‘extremely rare’.

The Primary Talent International contract asks for lager for the band and crew and four litres of still mineral water, 10 cans or soft drinks, fruit juice, teas and coffees.

Although a note about crisps, nuts, biscuits and fruits was scribbled out, Oasis also asked for a ‘good quality two-course meal – ‘not fast-food type’ – or £6 per head to purchase one.

The band also needed ‘at least two able-bodied, sober-speaking persons’ to assist the road crew in moving equipment and setting up the stage.

(Claire Howell. Credit: Mark Laban Hansons)

Claire Howell, music memorabilia specialist at Hansons, said: “Items like this are extremely rare and this lot comes with great provenance. It also includes a flyer advertising the gig.

“It’s valued at £1,000-£1,500 but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell for more. It could easily whip up a bidding frenzy among fans at auction, such is the enduring popularity and nostalgia for Oasis.”

Hansons said the seller is a woman who worked in the music industry and the item was purchased from a man who organised gigs at The Trout at the time.

She is looking to sell the contract ahead of her retirement.

Claire added : “Memorabilia linked to Britpop bands from the 1990s is gaining in value and UK groups don’t come much bigger than Oasis.

The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, have had an enormous impact on the music scene and Oasis songs still resonate with fans today, even though the group split up more than 10 years ago.”

The contract is due to be sold on March 23 at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall. Visit www.hansonlive.co.uk to find out more.