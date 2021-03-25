'This is scandalous' says Windsor resident muted during council Zoom meeting

A resident was left infuriated at a meeting of the Windsor Town Forum on Wednesday night after he was muted by the chairman.

The discussion was on the creation of a Windsor Town Council, which is currently under consultation by the Royal Borough.

Resident John Webb asked for clarification on whether the new town council would be able to choose which services it will provide, and which it could leave in the hands of the Royal Borough.

“Are the panel members suggesting that, unlike any other parish council in the country, the elected town council will not get to choose which services they provide in the future?” Mr Webb asked.

Officers said this would be a matter of negotiation between the new town council and the Royal Borough.

Richard Endacott, who started the original petition for the town council and is on the steering group for the proposal, offered to provide some clarity on the subject.

He began his remarks by saying: “It’s a bit like Brexit...” but was then swiftly cut off by chairman Cllr John Bowden.

Cllr Bowden said that Mr Endacott was bringing in a ‘completely different comparison’ that was not relevant or appropriate.

Mr Endacott retorted that he was attempting to explain the situation and insisted that the chair must let residents speak.

He refused to stop speaking at Cllr Bowden’s request, which escalated the argument.

Mr Endacott was heard to say: “This is scandalous. Absolutely scandalous,” before he was muted.

Explaining his choice shortly after, Cllr Bowden said: “He cannot give clarity on a Windsor Town Council that is not even in existence at this time.

“He then moved on to Brexit – there is no need for those sorts of discussions in the Windsor Town Council.”

This was one of several fiery exchanges of views in the Windsor Town Forum meeting, which saw another councillor walk out.