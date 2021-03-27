Windsor's The Hoppy Place wins two awards

A family-run craft beer shop and micro pub is ‘over the moon’ after winning two awards this month.

A Hoppy Place, based in St Leonard’s Road sells a range of beers and is owned by Dave Hayward, his wife Naomi and her brother Jason Whitehead.

The independent business was voted pub of the year by the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of CAMRA (Campaign For Real Ale).

Dave said the accolade was an acknowledgment of the work it did throughout lockdown bringing the community together.

He said: “We hosted a number of online events, people were locked away and sometimes we were the only contact they were getting.

“We hoped we would get it and we were over the moon we did get it. It’s recognition for the effort we put in.”

During lockdown the shop continued to deliver craft beer and picked up a number of new customers and Dave even set up a website for the business.

He said: “Because we have fridges we have always had a takeaway business which has helped us. The building is small, the rent is low for Windsor and we’ve been able to make it work which is rare.

“A lot of places have been really struggling, business wise it’s been tough, we’ve been working a lot harder and taking in a lot less. But you either press on or give up and we’re not quitters.”

A Hoppy Place has also been awarded SIBA’s (Society of Independent Brewers) best independent craft beer retailer.

SIBA is the largest trade body for the independent sector and represents more than 850 brewery members in the country.

Dave added: “The focus of our application was round what we have done as a

business to grow through lockdown rather than

tread water. The judges seemed to think that was worthy and we were up against much older

brewers.

“It shows that we have pushed ourselves to keep trying and keep going through this and not throw in the towel.”

The site is now getting ready to reopen from April 12, although as it a small venue a pre booking system may be set up for the evenings.

Dave said: “We’ve got a tiny courtyard garden but certainly we would be trading at a loss if we tried to make that the whole business.”

Once people are allowed to drink inside Dave said business should pick up and the delivery service will continue to run.

Visit www.ahoppyplace.co.uk