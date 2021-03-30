Lions plan first charity shop at Windsor Yards shopping centre

The Lions Club of Windsor is hoping to open its first charity shop with the help of a donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Planning is under way for a new store in Windsor Yards which will sell books, DVDs and games as well as operating as a community hub.

Shoppers will also be able to learn about the charity’s ongoing initiatives including the Message in a Bottle and Message in a Wallet scheme.

The shop, which has been part-funded by a £1,000 donation from the Advertiser’s owner, could open in May if government restrictions are not tightened regarding coronavirus.

Lion Diane Purchase said: “There are lots of charity shops around now but we want to try and differentiate ours by making it a bit more of a community hub.

“We’re really excited about it and hopefully it will be a big success in the future.”

The Lions are also hoping a space could be created within the store for other charities in the area to showcase the work they are doing.

Like many other charities in the Royal Borough, the community service organisation has seen many of its fundraising activities derailed by coronavirus over the past year.

Volunteers have still been able to continue their community work during the COVID-19 crisis though with many helping out at the vaccination centre at Windsor Racecourse.

The group is also ‘cautiously optimistic’ that its big annual fundraiser, the Horseride in the Great Park, will be able to go ahead in September.

Visit www.windsorlions.co.uk for further details.