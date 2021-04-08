Bucks couple open up new artisan bakery in Windsor

A husband and wife have opened up a new artisan bakery in Peascod Street.

Caroline and Glenn Stephens have been in the bakery business since 2013 when they their corporate jobs in the city and opened up their first bakery in their hometown of Little Chalfont, Bucks.

The couple were keen to open up a second shop and were drawn to Windsor because of its High Street.

Caroline said: “We’ve always had our eye on where to go next. I love Windsor High Street and there are a lot of residents here

interested in health and eating well.”

The shop called Rex will sell everything from bread, sourdough, Portuguese custard tarts and sausage rolls, and everything is baked fresh on the day.

Glenn has won several awards for his sourdough bread which takes three days to create and makes them one of the most awarded independent bakeries in Britain, according to Caroline.

She added: “This is a lovely place to mooch compared to our little parade in Little Chalfont, there are always people wandering up and down and enjoying the environment and the surroundings.”

The couple opened the shop on Easter Monday.

“We didn’t want to do a big launch because I don’t think it’s right in COVID times, all bakeries have queues going outside of them because they are one of the few places besides supermarkets that could stay open,” Caroline added.

“We’ve been able to restore the whole building, it was really run down and we’re restored it from top to bottom. So hopefully even if people don’t want to come in they will appreciate it’s not an empty shop anymore – it’s something new instead of something closing down.”