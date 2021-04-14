'We all miss you': patronages bid farewell to Prince Philip

During his life, the Duke of Edinburgh was many things: a naval officer, a pilot, the self-proclaimed ‘world’s most experienced plaque unveiler’ and a resident of Windsor.

Throughout his time at Windsor Castle, Prince Philip was supportive of the things he was passionate about most: horses, charity, and the great outdoors, among other things.

He is well known for founding the Duke of Edinburgh award in 1956, but he was the patron, president or founder of around 800 organisations around the country, including several in his back yard.

These organisations have all paid tribute to the man, without whom, they might not exist.

Guards Polo Club:

“We send our deepest condolences to HM The Queen, HRH The Prince of Wales and the wider Royal Family.

“His Royal Highness was a passionate advocate of polo at Guards Polo Club for more than six decades and his wise counsel will be much missed by our chairman, board of directors, players, members and staff.”

Windsor and Eton Rotary Club: “The Duke was an honorary member and great supporter of our club and in years gone past would just turn up for our meetings and lunch.

“Rest in peace sir. We and the country will all miss you.

“Thank you for you service and support to ours and your club and for all your years of dedicated service to this country.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and all The Royal Family at this very sad time.”

Rotary Club of Windsor St George:

“Millions of people across the globe, all ages and nationalities have benefited directly and indirectly from his support and many initiatives. It’s the end of an amazing era.

“Our thoughts and prayers now turn to Her Majesty the Queen and family.”

The Prince Philip Trust Fund:

"The Trust Fund was created in 1977 in thanks for the Duke of Edinburgh’s support of The Queen during the first 25 years of her reign.

"During his tenure as chairman from it’s inception and more recently as patron, over the past 44 years The Prince Philip Trust Fund has given over £2million in funds to support the local community, benefitting thousands of local residents through charitable projects and good causes.

"His leadership, good humour and dedication to public service has been, and will continue to be, an inspiration to us all. He will be sorely missed."

Royal Windsor Horse Show:

“The Duke has been integral to the development of the show since he became President in 1991 and he particularly showed a keen interest in growing the sport of competitive carriage driving at the event.

“He was a much-respected figure in the driving community and in the wider equestrian world. His was a familiar face around the showground where, in later years, he spent many hours watching the sport he loved and meeting old friends from the equestrian community.

“He had a watchful eye and would often make suggestions to the Committee on ways to improve the show and its competition. His were wise words and his contribution to the Show cannot be underestimated. He will be a great loss.”

Windsor Great Park, where Prince Philip was a Ranger: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and all members of the Royal Family.”