Youngsters can win a £10 book voucher in Dedworth Library competition

Young bookworms have the opportunity to win a £10 book voucher in a competition at Dedworth Library.

Library lovers under the age of 18 are being encouraged to submit a photograph of themselves reading their favourite book in a creative spot.

The winner will receive a voucher, whilst all photographs submitted will be displayed in the library as part of a photo collage as well as online.

With permission from a parent/guardian, young hopefuls can enter by sending their photograph, first name and age to cllr.tisi@rbwm.gov.uk or by submitting to Facebook group: Supporting Dedworth Library.

The competition is open until Friday, April 30, with the winner chosen by a member of the library staff.

The Support Dedworth Library team, comprised of Councillors Amy Tisi, Jon Davey and Helen Price, is also encouraging grown-ups to get involved by filling in the Royal Borough’s consultation, which closes on the same day.

To do so, visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/council-and-democracy/consultations/library-consultations