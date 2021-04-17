Youngsters can win a £10 book voucher in Dedworth Library competition

11:00AM, Saturday 17 April 2021
Young bookworms have the opportunity to win a £10 book voucher in a competition at Dedworth Library.
Library lovers under the age of 18 are being encouraged to submit a photograph of themselves reading their favourite book in a creative spot.
The winner will receive a voucher, whilst all photographs submitted will be displayed in the library as part of a photo collage as well as online.
With permission from a parent/guardian, young hopefuls can enter by sending their photograph, first name and age to cllr.tisi@rbwm.gov.uk or by submitting to Facebook group: Supporting Dedworth Library.
The competition is open until Friday, April 30, with the winner chosen by a member of the library staff.
The Support Dedworth Library team, comprised of Councillors Amy Tisi, Jon Davey and Helen Price, is also encouraging grown-ups to get involved by filling in the Royal Borough’s consultation, which closes on the same day.
To do so, visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/council-and-democracy/consultations/library-consultations
