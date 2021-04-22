Retirement housing to replace Thames Hospice's former home in Windsor

The former home of Thames Hospice in Windsor is set to be redeveloped after councillors approved revised plans for the site.

Applicant Beechcroft Developments Ltd saw its proposals for new retirement housing for the over 55s in Hatch Lane rejected by councillors back in August.

The borough’s development management panel objected due to fears over the development’s effect on the character of the area and concern over a loss of trees.

The planning inspectorate rejected an appeal over the decision in January which led to the developer returning with a revised scheme, reducing the number of homes from 45 to 41.

Members of the panel heard a statement from Thames Hospice’s chief executive Debbie Raven on Wednesday explaining the redevelopment of the site is needed to help foot the bill for the charity’s new purpose-built facility by Bray Lake.

The statement said: “As you know Thames Hospice has served this community for over 30 years and we moved from our beloved hospice in Hatch Lane into a fantastic new purpose-built facility at Bray Lake so we can care for many more people who need us.

“As a local charity we need to raise over 50 per cent of the £12 million each year to run our services. This funding comes through the generosity of the community who support us through fundraising and our shops.

“In order to fund the completion of the new hospice we’ve taken out a loan which will be paid off by the proceeds of the sale of Pine Lodge when planning permission is granted.”

Christopher Thompson, representing the applicant, told the meeting that the size of two apartment blocks, B and C, had been reduced in the revised plans.

He added that driveways had been switched from the front to the back of the terraced houses looking onto Hatch Lane to improve the impact on the area’s Victorian character.

Balconies have also been added to all apartments to provide private outdoor space, he said.

Steven Whale, representing a resident from nearby Longbourn, told councillors the scheme was still ‘strikingly similar’ to the one which was rejected in August.

But the panel voted unanimously in favour of the proposals.