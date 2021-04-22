New Windsor eco store has had 'lovely welcome' to town

A new eco store has opened in Windsor to add to its collection of shops across the Thames Valley.

FourState welcomed customers in St Leonard’s Road on April 12 to provide Windsor shoppers with sustainable items for the home and opportunities to refill products, such as toiletries.

Stores in Marlow and Henley have already opened and Windsor was the town that FourState wanted to set up in next, says co-owner Patrick Brown.

“We have had such a lovely welcome,” he said. “We looked at a few towns, Windsor was where we really wanted. It has been really positive.”

Patrick said that the shop layout is designed in the form of a house, to give people the chance to see items where they would normally be used in the home.

The business is also carrying on its popular FourState points scheme, which is where customers gain loyalty points with purchases which can then go towards helping the planet under any of the four states of the Earth: air, humanity, land and water .

“That is our priority going forward, to get that growing,” Patrick said.

“We do not think you can have too many eco shops on the high street. What we try and do is pull together the best brands we can find out there.

“We are a massive believer of that every customer that walks in, should leave with something, whether that is a product, knowledge, or even just having a good experience.

“It has got to be more than just a trip out to pick up a product that you can get online.”

During the lockdowns, FourState was operating a click and collect service using electric vans, while also supporting some elderly customers without access to the internet.

The restrictions also helped the business to spruce up its website and adapt to the new way of life, Patrick added.

“We just had an honest chat with ourselves when we realised this was not a one week thing,” he said.

“It has been very much about adapting, making sure we are prepared for the worst.”

FourState will be open Monday to Saturday 9.30am-5.30pm, and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Visit fourstate.co.uk for more information.