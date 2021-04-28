Council to crack down on 'anti-social' cycling in Windsor

Fines of up to £100 could be dished out to cyclists caught riding on Maidenhead High Street and dog owners who fail to pick up their pet’s mess.

The new enforcement powers will be brought in as part of two Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) agreed at a full council meeting on Tuesday.

The orders will ban cyclists from riding in Maidenhead High Street and Peascod Street, Windsor.

Those who flout the rules will face a £100 fine, or £75 if paid within 10 days.

Powers are also being introduced across the borough to fine any dog owner who fails to pick up their pet’s excrement and refuses to put their dog on a lead when asked by the police or the council’s community wardens.

Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection, told the meeting: “We are not out to persecute our residents, we are out here to change behaviour.

“If a community warden, police officer, or District Enforcement sees someone not picking up after their dog they will ask them to.

“If they refuse, obviously action will be taken. If they do pick-up, there’s no problem.”

The council is considering whether to allow its environmental enforcement contractors, District Enforcement, to dish out fines under the new PSPO powers.

But Cllr Cannon told the meeting the policy will be to educate the public before enforcement.

Councillor John Baldwin (Lib Dems, Belmont) also urged the council to ensure King Street is maintained as a cycling zone due to its popularity for people heading to the railway station.

Councillors agreed to introduce the new PSPO powers with order expected to come into place on May 1.