Windsor restaurant wins package worth £30,000 for post-lockdown reopening

10:29AM, Thursday 06 May 2021
A restaurant at the Racecourse Marina in Windsor has won a package worth £30,000 to support its reopening following the coronavirus lockdown.
GOGOS Waterfront Restaurant secured the haul after entering a competition run by mobile payment platform, Yoello.
The family-run venue has been gifted two tablet devices, a square register, a pop-up outdoor bar, aircharge docking stations and a COVID-secure temperature checker.
Its bar has also been stocked with drinks from Flowerhorn Horney Brewery and Cygnet Distillery in Wales and been handed a lifetime Yoello order and pay solution with £10,000 of free transactions.
Jess Wykes, general manager, said: “The prize has also come in just in time for the summer where we are planning to launch our roof terrace and reconfigure our inside venue space.
“ It was exciting to see so many boxes dropped off by the Yoello team, all of these prize items are going to be really useful for us.”
