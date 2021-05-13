Muslim community in Windsor celebrate end of Ramadan

The Muslim community in Windsor marked the end of Ramadan by holding special prayers yesterday (Thursday).

Eid-al-Fitr celebrations had been organised to take place outdoors by the New Windsor Community Association building in Hanover Way.

But downpours forced members of the Windsor Muslim Association (WMA) to pray inside at the 12th Windsor Scout Hut.

Muslims across the world have been fasting from dawn to sunset to observe the holy month of Ramadan.

Mohammed Arif, trustee at the WMA, said the past month has been challenging due to the coronavirus restrictions regarding large gatherings.

He said: “It was a little bit challenging because we couldn’t celebrate at the evening prayer due to the lockdown restrictions.

“Normally all the families would come together, sweets would be given to children and we invite our local councillors and the whole community to come and celebrate but because of the lockdown we haven’t been able to do that.”

Throughout the holy month members of the WMA have been raising money for charity and now that is set to be distributed to people in need across the Windsor community.

Mr Arif told the Express he wanted to take the opportunity to wish Eid Mubarak to all Muslims across the area and extend his well-wishes to the whole community.