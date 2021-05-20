Have your say on Windsor Town Council before June 2

here is still time to have your say on proposals to create a new Windsor Town Council.

Interested parties have until Wednesday, June 2 to respond to the consultation.

Under the plans the council would be made up of 21 elected members, representing 10 wards, with its first elections on May 4, 2023.

The wards affected are Clewer and Dedworth East, Clewer and Dedworth West, Clewer East, Eton and Castle, and Old Windsor.

The new town council would be responsible for allotments and other services still to be determined. Over time it could take on additional duties if the Royal Borough agrees.

The precept levied by the new council would be at least the current level that properties pay towards the special area account (£34.31) – but could be more in the first year.

The amount in following years could be increased and would be determined by the town council.

Residents can submit their views to the council in a number of ways:

Write to Electoral Services, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF.

Email Electoral.Registration@rbwm.gov.uk

Complete the online questionnaire at rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk/windsor-town-council-consultation

Drop-off hard copy responses to Windsor Library.

The cross-party working group’s final recommendations will be considered by the full council in July.

Send any queries to the above email address or call 01628 683868.