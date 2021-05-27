Chance for Windsor residents to win free Ascot tickets

Free tickets to Roayl Ascot will be given to residents who live nearby.

To ensure that the local community is represented at the races, 50 pairs of general admission tickets have been set aside for each day for local people, awarded via a postcode ballot.

The ballot will be available to those with postcodes within a three-mile radius of the racecourse. All residents within that radius are invited to enter the ballot, available on the Royal Ascot website.

The ballot will close on Monday, May 31 and those successful will be advised by Tuesday, June 1.

Details on requirements for testing will be provided to everyone attending.

“The local community have been incredibly understanding of the continued closure of the Heath on race days and we are asking for patience for a little bit longer,” said Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot Racecourse.

“Although attendance at Royal Ascot this year will be akin to a small winter Saturday in numbers, we really want to make sure that some tickets are set aside as gifts to those who live in the area.”

To enter the ballot, follow this link: www.ascot.co.uk/local-residents-ra21-competition