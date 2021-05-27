Windsor Conservatives leaflet causes stir for town council supporters

A campaigner has expressed his ‘disappointment’ after finding a leaflet from the Windsor Conservatives that appears to lean against the formation of a new Windsor Town Council.

A consultation is currently ongoing on how residents feel about setting up the new town council, which would take on some of the duties of the Royal Borough for the unparished parts of Windsor.

The leaflet, which was dropped through Windsor residents’ letterboxes last week, asks readers:

‘Do you think Windsor needs an additional layer of local government which could increase your taxes whilst RBWM continues to deliver most services?’

Richard Endacott of the Windsor Town Council steering committee said he is ‘disappointed’ by the letter.

“There is a small number of people that are against the council. My biggest concern is that they’re coming from naivety because they haven’t been to any of the meetings,” he said.

“It's disappointing that this letter is coming from a party perspective because we have worked really hard to make it a cross-party issue, including working with the Windsor Conservatives,” he said.

Councillor David Cannon, chair of the Windsor Conservative Association as of April 24, said that he had no knowledge of the leaflet until after it had already been sent out.

He stressed that the Windsor Conservatives were not taking a stance for or against a new town council.

“The only message from Windsor Conservatives is: Please can everybody respond to the consultation, whether for, against or indifferent,” he said.

The consultation ends this coming Wednesday, June 2. A final decision will be made in July.

To respond to the consultation, visit https://tinyurl.com/2uftnm2s