Windsor memorial garden remembers five lost councillors

The families and friends of five former councillors of the Royal Borough have celebrated the opening of a new memorial rose garden at a retirement village in Windsor.

The plot marks the ‘outstanding contribution’ to the town by the five late councillors - Jesse Grey, Cynthia Endacott, John Fido, John Penfold and Dee Quick.

Featuring five types of celebration roses from grower David Austin, the garden was paid a visit from residents, past and present councillors and staff at Castle View, in Helston Lane, on May 25.

Chief executive Robin Hughes said: “This garden is a fitting tribute to the outstanding vision of these five councillors whose support enabled us to build this retirement village close to the centre of Windsor.”

Richard Endacott, son of Cynthia Endacott, one of the five councillors said: "Mum would have loved today’s event, a colourful and respectful tribute to the many years of community stewardship from five people who supported the residents of Windsor with forward thinking projects appropriate for the neighbourhood."

Having remained COVID-free throughout the pandemic, Castle View will fully reopen for external visitors on Monday, June 21.