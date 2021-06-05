New 'free supermarket' to make use of otherwise wasted food

A charity which works to crack down on waste and provide food for the needy is opening a new shop in Windsor – with all products completely free.

Driven Forward began running a community fridge in Alexandra Gardens car park in September to serve people who are struggling.

The community fridge makes use of food that would otherwise go to waste.

Since then, the charity has decided to expand by setting up a ‘free supermarket’, where ‘anyone and everyone’ can make use of food that can no longer be sold in supermarkets.

This can be bread that the supermarket will not sell beyond a certain date but is not yet expired, or fruit from a bag where one of the fruits was bruised.

The supermarket would throw away the whole bag, whereas Driven Forward will just remove the bruised fruit and give away the rest of the good fruits.

“As far as we know, the new shop in Windsor will be the first free supermarket – where short-donated food that is still good enough to eat will be given out for free,” said Driven Forward founder Tiia Stephens.

The store will not require referrals or food vouchers to shop there.

“Some people have the idea that it’s a food bank, it’s not,” said Tiia.

“We really wanted to expand so we can help more people out, but you don’t have to be on benefits or struggling on furlough. This is also for people who hate to see food going to waste.”

The shop will be located on the old site of the historic Victorian bakery on Oxford Road that used to be run by Ernest Duffey before his death three years ago.

Driven Forward is looking to do a soft launch on Monday and hope to hold a community meal on the site this coming Saturday, June 5.

As the charity will have to pay rent, in order to keep going for as long as possible, it asks that visitors and residents consider making donations.