Iconic Windsor church looking to build community gardens

An application has been put in for a major revamp of The Holy Trinity Garrison and Parish Church grounds in Claremont Road, Windsor.

The most significant part of the application is the creation of community and memorial gardens.

The church is a grade 2 listed building within the Trinity Place/Clarence Crescent Conservation area of Windsor.

The objective is to partially reinstate the church gardens, walls and railings and to replace the 1950s concrete paving (in poor condition) with new sandstone paving.

The scheme includes a memorial garden that will feature stone tablets listing the names of the 53 soldiers of the Household Division that died as a result of recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The memorial will feature an illuminated statue of a crouching soldier in due course.

Two new, small water features will be created from two granite cattle troughs – Windsor's historical artefacts that are currently located in the undergrowth of a neglected strip of land.

New decorative Victorian lanterns will replace the outdated lights either side of the main church entrances. The old municipal columns will also be replaced.

Replacing the lighting is of particular importance to the church, following two incidents in 2016 and 2017 when thieves stripped the church roof of lead at night-time, causing £47,000 of damage.

Several of the ‘over-mature’ trees in the church grounds are also set to be replaced with semi-mature holly and native cherry trees.

The public spaces are to be open to the whole community and there is a plan to invite the Saturday street market there. It is currently held in St Leonards’ Road.

The project’s progress is dependent on securing the necessary funding of up to £500,000.

A YouTube video of the design mock-up can be viewed using this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O56NsbHayyk