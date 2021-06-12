GALLERY: The Queen enjoys official birthday parade at Windsor Castle

The Queen celebrated her official birthday in Windsor today (Saturday) with a scaled back Trooping the Colour parade.

Her Majesty could not oversee the normal event, which is usually held in London, because of COVID restrictions, so a smaller one took place in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen's Colour of F Company Scots Guards were trooped at The Queen's Birthday Parade, while the occasion was closed with a fly-past by the Red Arrows and their traditional red, white and blue smoke.

A 41 Gun Royal Salute by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery was also performed at the end of the parade, which happens on the Queen's second birthday, which is known as her official birthday. Her actual birth date is on April 21.

The Queen's Colour of F Company Scots Guards @scots_guards was trooped at The Queen's Birthday Parade 2021.



Whilst the format was a little different this year, #TroopingtheColour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. pic.twitter.com/BER4eyoa7J — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 12, 2021

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for more than 260 years, and was the first The Queen has been present at since the death of her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in April.

It is a busy few days for Her Majesty, who also visited Cornwall to meet world leaders as part of the G7 summit there, and will welcome President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Windsor tomorrow (Sunday).

Thames Valley Police has heightened security in the town ahead of Mr Biden's visit, as well as the return of crowds to Royal Ascot next week.

The Queen has also handed out her Birthday Honours, with people in Berkshire and South Bucks among the recipients. Read more on that here.