In pictures: Queen welcomes President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle

Joe Biden became the 13th US president to meet the Queen during a visit to Windsor Castle at the weekend.

Mr Biden arrived in the Royal town yesterday following the meeting of world leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The 78-year-old was joined by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, for the engagement.

Upon arrival, the Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a Royal Salute while the US national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, played.

Officer Commanding the Guard of Honour, Major James Taylor, then accompanied Major General Christopher Gika and the President to inspect the Guard of Honour.

Mr Biden then joined Her Majesty, 95, to watch the military march past in the Quadrangle before enjoying a cup of tea inside the castle.

The Queen has now welcomed four sitting presidents to Windsor Castle in recent times including Donald Trump in 2018 and Barack Obama two years before.