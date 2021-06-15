Windsor and Eton Brewery has plans in place to minimise risk of public nuisance, panel hears

'Windsor and Eton Brewery has pledged to keep noise to a minimum if it is granted a licence for a new beer-tasting taproom.

Councillors met at a licensing sub-committee panel meeting on Monday to decide whether to approve a new licence for the brewery who is seeking to expand their existing licence to cover the newly acquired fourth unit at the site.

The brewery plans to use the new unit as a place for customers to sample all beers produced on site.

The venue is also seeking council approval to sell alcohol until 11pm, as well as the playing of live and recorded music until the same time.

The application was called in after a number of concerns from residents over potential noise issues.

At the meeting, neighbour David McMahon asked whether noise limiters could be introduced to reduce the disruption to neighbours whose back gardens were less than 10 metres away from the brewery.

The brewery’s managing director, Will Calvert, said: “Noise limiters, from my limited experience of them, are a disproportionate tool for the risk [of public nuisance] here, and I think we can manage through our published noise production plan much better.”

“We’ve also relied on EHO (environmental health officer) advice on [noise limiters] not being appropriate to put in.”

Cllr Sayonara Luxton (Con, Sunningdale & Cheapside) asked whether live music and recorded music would be played simultaneously across the site.

The council's licensing enforcement officer, Craig Hawkings, said that the licence was to cover the entire site, with the brewery's board member, Miles Slade, adding: “We are not looking to turn this into a live music venue or indeed a nightclub.”

“This is a brewery taproom, which, in essence, is predominantly for our customers to try our beer from the brewery in a safe environment.”

At the end of the meeting, the applicants were able to summarise their position, and said: “We rely on the soundproofing we’ve put in, the noise management plan and our ways of locating stuff within the site as being our means to ensure that we minimise risk of public nuisance.”

No decision was made at the meeting, with the sub-committee retiring to consider whether to refuse the application, permit with modifications to the conditions of the licence or permit as submitted.

A decision will be made by Monday (June 21).