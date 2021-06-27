Memorabilia display celebrating Prince Philip set up in Windsor Castle

A special display commemorating the life of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been set up in Windsor Castle.

Through more than 120 objects, ‘Prince Philip: A Celebration’ charts significant events of his early life and naval career, his role as consort, his support for the sovereign at home and abroad and his patronages and associations.

The display is located in St George’s Hall and the Lantern Lobby.

A section of the display exploring Prince Philip’s role in the restoration of the castle includes a large fragment of a burnt wooden beam salvaged from the debris by Prince Philip himself.

On public display for the first time is a portrait of Prince Philip, more than 2m wide and 1.6m high, painted by Ralph Heimans in 2017, the year the Prince retired from public engagements.

The display brings together for the first time items relating to Prince Philip’s role in The Queen’s Coronation of 1953, including the coronation robe and coronet worn by him during the service.

Gifts presented to Prince Philip during overseas tours and official engagements include a First Nations feather headdress, a wine cooler in the shape of a giant grasshopper and the steering wheel from the Lotus 79 driven by Mario Andretti in the 1978 F1 World Championship.

A display of archival material and historic photographs celebrates Prince Philip’s support of the St George’s Chapel and his role in the foundation of St George’s House consultation centre.

There is also now a newly available souvenir publication, Prince Philip 1921–2021: A Celebration.

The book explores the major events in Prince Philip’s life, from his birth in Corfu, his education and wartime service, his marriage to The Queen and his patronage of more than 750 organisations.

Featuring more than 150 images Prince Philip, the book draws on private archives as well as official records and includes a foreword by The Prince of Wales.

An official commemorative retail range has been produced to celebrate Prince Philip’s life.

The range includes a fine bone china coffee mug and limited-edition tankard, featuring a design bearing Prince Philip’s personal cypher and coronet.

Added to the range in July will be a gold-plated bottle opener in the shape of a bit (part of a horse’s bridle), paying tribute to Prince Philip’s love of carriage driving.

A set of glass whisky tumblers engraved with emblems of the sports pursuits Prince Philip enjoyed, including cricket and polo, will also be introduced in July.