Sovereign Grant increases £3.5million on previous year

The Sovereign Grant, which funds official duties of senior royals and maintains occupied palaces such as Windsor Castle, increased by £3.5million from the previous financial year.

In total, the Grant amounted to £85.9million throughout 2020-21, equivalent to £1.29 per tax-paying person in UK.

A core element of £51.5million funds the Queen’s official duties and her household, with the remaining £34.4million paying for ongoing reservicing costs for Buckingham Palace.

Travel expenses summed up to £921,950 including 47 helicopter journeys totalling £669,149.

Income supplementing the Sovereign Grant fell 53 per cent to £9.4m from £20.2m, largely reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on the ability of Royal Collection Trust to open the Royal Palaces for visitors.

Official expenditure was more than the Sovereign Grant and the supplementary income earned, with total net expenditure of £87.5 million, a 26 per cent increase on the previous year.

This was driven by significant increase in spending, £17.6million (an increase of 83 per cent), on the reservicing of Buckingham Palace.

Windsor Castle underwent £400,000-worth of redecorations, whilst a significant risk of debris falling into the parking and residential areas beneath the Hundred Steps required £800,000 of repairs.

Reflecting on the year 2020-21, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, said: “The majority of the year was impacted by the precautions necessary as the impact of COVID-19 set in.” “Plans had to change and Her Majesty’s programme, supported by Her family, had to react.

“The Royal Family embraced new technology with a virtual meeting with The Princess Royal and the Carers Trust being the first virtual engagement undertaken by Her Majesty.

“More virtual engagements followed as well as a small number of physical engagements and two addresses to the Nation and the knighting of Captain Sir Tom Moore in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.”

He added that COVID-19 had persistently impacted the ability to generate income and said that the Royal Household would continue to manage through its own efforts and efficiencies.

“We also had to change our way of working to allow the reservicing programme to continue at full capacity and it was pleasing to see our spend increase significantly as key works continued at pace.

“This trend will continue in the current year with a deadline to ensure the Palace is ready to take part in the Jubilee celebrations next Summer.”