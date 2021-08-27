Windsor brewery opens 'bigger and better' taproom

Windsor and Eton Brewery will be opening its new taproom this coming Saturday – offering 22 draft beers and a lot more space for punters.

The brewery has been making beer since 2010 and opened its first taproom in 2016.

This became successful and started to get ‘a bit cramped’ from all the customers.

During COVID-19 and restrictions such as social distancing, the brewery found it needed even more space.

Now occupying units 1-4 in Vansittart Estate, the brewery decided that its fourth and final unit would make for the best place for a new taproom.

“It gives us a more spacious areas, a bigger range of beers, a bigger range of events and a hot food option,” said the brewery’s managing director, Will Calvert.

It can now begin hosting comedy nights and musical events – with the first set for September 23, staring Alex Horne of Taskmaster fame.

“When we open on Saturday we will have eight cask beers and 14 keg beers, including some experimental beers we brewed for a bit of fun,” said Will.

Alongside the house brews, other independent quality beers will be on offer including Horne Section IPA – from the stand-up and live music group led by Alex Horne.

By being better able to host guests and run tours, Will is hoping to broaden Windsor’s tourist offer.

“Already our tours are bringing people to Windsor. If we get the beer right, they will come,” said Will.