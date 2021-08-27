Public notices: Datchet road set for overnight closure

In the public notices this week, a section of a Datchet road is set to close overnight in September, while an application has been submitted to turn some Windsor office space into new apartments.

Traffic and travel

Part of a Datchet road will close overnight next month as level crossing maintenance is carried out there.

Vehicles will not be allowed to travel along Queen’s Road between its junctions with the B376 The Green and Queensmead.

The order will be in place between 11.30pm on Monday, September 13 until 5.30am on Tuesday, September 14.

The purpose of the closure is to facilitate level crossing works in the road being undertaken by Centurion, on behalf of Network Rail.

An alternative route for drivers will be via the B470 High Street, and the B470 Windsor Road.

Planning

A change of use application has been submitted to the Royal Borough council to convert Windsor office space into new flats.

The application is for a building known as Chevron, at St Mark’s House.

Developers want to construct three apartments at the St Mark’s Road offices.

