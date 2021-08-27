Find out about history of borough's breweries at new exhibition

The borough’s breweries are the focus of a new exhibition in Windsor – giving visitors the chance to learn about the history of Berkshire beer.

The Windsor and Royal Borough museum was inspired by the pubs reopening with punters returning to beer gardens following the the easing of coronavirus restrictions earlier this year.

The exhibition gives a broad history of brewing in Britain – starting from medieval times right to the present day, looking at how it was commercialised and its decline in the 20th century.

Becky Tabrar, museum arts and local studies officer said: “Back in February last year before the pandemic we were speaking with Winton and Eton brewery about doing an exhibtion with objects.

“We just thought we would use some of the research this summer as people are going out again and going to beer gardens.”

Some of the breweries featured include Nicholsons & Sons in Maidenhead which began life in the back of a grocery shop where the Nicholson Centre stands today.

The shop was owned by Robert Nicholson in 1862 with his son William developing the business further.

Becky said Nicholsons bought out smaller breweries in the area including Keyes and Langton’s and at one point supplied up to 150 pubs in the area. The business was eventually bought out a by a Reading brewery, and once the site closed it was demolished in 1962 to make way for the shopping centre.

In the early 19th century there were three major breweries in Windsor including John Cannon and Sons based in Peascod Street.

However by the 1930s there were none left, with the founders of Winsor and Eton brewery making it their mission to bring ‘brewing back to the heart of Windsor’ following its launch in 2010.

The exhibtion will remain open until the end of September and can be viewed outside of Windsor Guildhall.

Becky added: “Brewing is a nice topic and it doesn’t matter if you are from Windsor, the borough or visiting the area.”

Visit www.windsormuseum.org.uk/ to find out more.