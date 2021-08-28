Campaigners protest over NHS pay deal outside Heatherwood Hospital

Campaigners gathered outside Heatherwood Hospital to support trade union calls for a fairer pay deal for NHS staff.

The Government announced last month that it had accepted recommendations by the independent NHS Pay Review Body to hand NHS employees a three per cent pay rise backdated to April 2021.

But trade union group UNITE claim this will fall below the rate of inflation.

It also criticised the Government for not consulting trade unions or NHS staff over proposed pay changes.

Members of UNITE, the Save Heatherwood Hospital campaign group and the Slough & District TUC turned out on Wednesday to show their support for NHS staff.

Campaigners outside Heatherwood Hospital on Wednesday

Campaigner Margery Thorogood said: “This represents a betrayal on the part of the government who, it was thought, were intent on rewarding staff properly for what they do.

“So it is down to people like us to make our voices heard. Please support NHS workers in their claim for a decent pay award which recognises their value.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “NHS staff are rightly receiving a pay rise this year despite the wider public sector pay pause, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts.

“We asked the independent pay review bodies for their recommendations and I’m pleased to accept them in full, with a three per cent pay rise for all staff in scope, from doctors and nurses to paramedics and porters.”