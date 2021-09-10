Have your say on plans for 450 homes and new school in West Windsor

A developer which seeks to build 450 homes, a special education needs (SEN) school, a community hub and an outdoor gym in West Windsor is running a consultation on its plans.

Wates Development, which bought the land north and south of the A308, is seeking feedback to its stakeholder masterplan until October.

The 20-hectare site named AL21 has been earmarked for homes in the emerging Borough Local Plan and will include 180 affordable homes (40 per cent).

Earlier in the year a working group to discuss the design principals were set up and now Wates is finalising the masterplan.

The consultation website includes an interactive map where residents can view the site proposals and submit comments. Some feedback already submitted raises concerns about the impact on the A308 and vehicle access towards the new Aldi supermarket currently being built in Dedworth Road.

The masterplan states the SEN school will accommodate 150 pupils and will be on the south of the site.

The middle of site will include an event space, community gardens and a hub.

Housing will be placed in the northern area near Maidenhead Road and Ruddlesway.

Jordan van Laun, associate director for Wates, said: “We remain fully committed to engagement with the local community, therefore I would encourage members of the community to engage with the consultation to share their views on how they would like to see the AL21 site come forward as we support RBWM to deliver vitally needed family housing.

“This is a real opportunity to share thinking and shape the proposals of how the community west of Windsor will look in the coming years.”

Cllr David Coppinger, cabinet member for planning at the council, added: “We believe that for major developments a stakeholder masterplan is an essential part of preparing the actual detailed plan.

"This process ensures that the views of key stakeholders are listened to at an early stage and over the initial period the working group have challenged Wates and many of their ideas have been incorporated into the latest proposals.

"Now it is your turn to be part of the consultation and I would hope that as many people as possible have their say. Do remember that these proposals still have to go through the formal planning process, and nothing has been predetermined.”