Brewery hails 'very successful' return for beer festival

Windsor and Eton Brewery celebrated its first event in the new taproom with the return of its annual Beer Festival on Saturday which organisers have hailed as ‘very successful’.

Around 200 people attended each of the two sessions, one in the afternoon and one in the evening, held in the recently opened Unit 4 section of the building.

Tickets were sold out prior to the event, where punters were able to enjoy over 20 different beverages from a variety of breweries including Siren Craft, Salt Beer Factory and Yeastie Boys, as well as the brewery’s own beers.

The celebration of beer was curtailed last year owing to the pandemic, but the brewery said it was ‘really good’ to return and celebrate the opening of the new taproom.

Matt Tungate, general manager of the Unit 4 taproom, said: “It was really good, and we’re very happy about it. It went really, really well.

“It was our first outing for our new taproom, which only opened in the last couple of weeks, so it was the first time we tested how many people we would get in there.

“We had all of the beer lines running, and we had a little bar around the side as well. It was really successful, and we’re looking forward to 2022.”

Tickets are already sold out for the taproom’s next event, which will see The Horne Section, featuring Alex Horne from Taskmaster, perform live on Thursday, September 23.