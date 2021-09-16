Alexander Devine holds fundraising Heaven Sent Ball in Windsor

A fundraising ball in aid of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice returned last week for an evening of glitz and glamour after it was delayed 14 months due to the pandemic.

The Heaven Sent Ball took place at the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor on Friday, September 10.

More than 100 guests attended the event - which is one of the charity’s main events of the year, including Bargain Hunt’s Thomas Forrester and TV, radio and stage performer, Debbie McGee.

Also attending were Gemma and Rudy Maxwell, a family supported by the charity.

Their three-year-old daughter Talia was born in 2017 with a number of serious medical conditions. After a year in hospital, Alexander Devine stepped in to give the family support and provide specialist nursing care.

During the evening a video was shown from the couple who said: “Alexander Devine stepped in and made such an unforgettable impact on our lives. Their regular visits enable us to do things without the restrictions, safe in the knowledge that our daughter Talia is not only medically cared for, but utterly happy”

Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder, welcomed guests and thanked them for showing the charity so much love and enabling Alexander Devine to be there for families like Talia’s.

She told guests: “It really is wonderful to be able to host this event again, which is very close to our hearts.

“Thank you for being here this evening to show your love to our children and for your continued love, we need it now more than ever.”

The specialist care and support the charity provides to families like Talia’s is free of charge.

Alexander Devine relies nearly entirely on fundraising events like its charity ball, donations and gifts in Wills to fund the £1.8million it costs each year to run its children’s hospice service.