Call to support Windsor Homeless Project's annual sleepout

A charity dedicated to supporting Windsor’s most vulnerable residents is preparing to hold its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Windsor Homeless Project’s annual sleepout is taking place in the grounds of Windsor College, St Leonards Road, on the evening of Friday, October 15.

The event gives fundraisers the opportunity to experience homelessness by sleeping out under the stars with nothing but a sleeping bag and cardboard box.

All funds raised will go towards helping the charity continue its work in the community on schemes such as drop-in lunch sessions, helping vulnerable residents move into stable accommodation and providing one-to-one support for housing and benefit applications.

Nick Roberts, manager of the Windsor Homeless Project, said: “We’ve done good work with the council to make sure lots of the guys sleeping rough have been put into accommodation.

“But, we’ve still got an ongoing problem with many people facing eviction, people being moved into properties with no access to funding for furniture and white goods.

“The list of things we get involved with is just growing on a year-to-year basis.”

Last year’s event was held virtually due to the coronavirus crisis but still managed to raise more than £25,000.

The charity is now hoping the community turns out again to improve the lives of those in need in Windsor.

Those looking to get involved should visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search WHP’s SleepOut 2021 to sign up.

Click here to set up a fundraising page and donate.