Classic cars on display in Windsor to raise money for Prince Philip Trust Fund

A selection of classic cars paraded down the Long Walk on Sunday to raise money for the Prince Philip Trust Fund.

The 20 cars belonged to members of the International Club for rolls Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts and the stop off in Windsor was part of their grand tour which is paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The cars parked up in the arc in front of the Cambridge Gate and were reviewed by Admiral Sir James Perowne who is also the constable and governor for Windsor Castle.

Members of the public were able to view the cars in the afternoon before they left via Park Street and took a convey through the town centre.

Vicky Wilson from the Prince Philip Trust Fund said: “The event went really well, despite the rain at just the wrong moment, and raised funds for the Prince Philip Trust Fund, which through the grants, will mean that residents of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will benefit from this event.”