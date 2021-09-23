Windsor's Castle Hill to be 'partially pedestrianised' following consultation

Castle Hill in Windsor looks set to become partially pedestrianised following a consultation at the end of last year, with vehicles only permitted outside of castle visiting hours.

Plans revealed by the Royal Borough at the end of 2020 reveal that the tarmac surface at present is set to be replaced by paving to compliment existing sett paving at Henry VII Gate.

Existing setts along St Alban’s Street will be carefully repaired, while tactile surfaces will be installed at crossing points to assist visitors who may be partially sighted.

Furthermore, the footway along Castle Hill will be widened and resurfaced with ‘Yorkstone setts’ to improve pedestrian safety when vehicles are permitted outside of castle visiting hours.

A protective gate will be installed behind the Queen Victoria statue to aid pedestrian safety, whilst bollards will also be installed the northern end of St Alban’s Street with limited vehicle access from the junction with Park Street.

A petition has been launched by Windsor Horse Drawn Carriages which has objected to the proposals, stating a move away from Castle Hill could ‘have a very adverse effect’ on whether the company is still able to operate.

The petition has amassed more than 900 signatures.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The public realm improvements on Castle Hill are aimed at improving the overall experience and safety of residents and visitors in Windsor.

“The improvements will not see Castle Hill entirely pedestrianised but will give additional safety benefits with the significant reduction of vehicle accessibility, limited to castle access only during visiting hours.

“The council completed a comprehensive consultation with local businesses and residents in December and January to gather comments about the improvements, with the scheme supported by the majority of respondents.

“During and subsequent to this, regular meetings have taken place to follow-up issues raised by businesses and identify alternative solutions to allow their continued success.”