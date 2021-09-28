Thousands dash through Great Park for return of Windsor Running Festival

Thousands of runners, fitness fanatics and fundraisers raced around Windsor Great Park this weekend for Windsor Running Festival.

Hundreds of supporters lined the Long Walk as competitors took part inthe Windsor Women’s 10k on Saturday and the Windsor Half Marathon on Sunday.

Organisers said it was ‘great to be back after a torrid 18 months’, with last year’s event being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey took the title for the Windsor Women’s 10k race with a time of 0:36:19. Katie Brown from Team Saucony finished second with 0:37:26 and Natalie Hallas from Chiltern Harriers AC finished in third with a time of 0:41:25.

Jo Pavey offered words of encouragement to women of all ages and stayed until the end to support all women across the finish line.

There was also a ‘Generation Game’ challenge which saw mothers and daughters race the course together for the fastest combined time. This was won by Kathryn and Lara Tolson, in an aggregate time of 1:30:45.

Overall there were 800 finishers within 1:45:37 and more than 200 beating the hour.

The business challenge was won by GSK,

On Sunday runners of all shapes, sizes and abilities converged on the Long Walk for Windsor’s biggest sporting event of the year.

Large crowds gathered to cheer on the competitors as they set off from the Long Walk on the 13-mile run through the beauties of Windsor Great Park

Paulos Surafel from Thames Valley Harriers was first back in an impressive 1:05:08 with Paul Martelletti from Victoria Park Harriers & Tower Hamlets AC in second with 1:09:43 and third was Thomas Austin from Poole AC in 1:10:23.

The fastest woman to cross the finish line was Lesley Locks from Aldershot Farnham & District AC with 01:21:37, Jo Pavey came in second with 1:28:26 and Rachel Masser from Woodstock Harriers AC in third 1:28:40.

The corporate challenge was won by Orange Business Services.

Peter Hier race director said: “It was great to be back after a year off due to the pandemic.

“Windsor always has incredible support for the runner’s and you will not find another race finish to rival the amazing feeling of running down The Long Walk to rapturous crowd support.

“This is an event that is made special by all the local runners, spectators and the volunteer support we receive.

“A wide variety of charities and good causes benefitted from this year’s runners sponsored generosity.

“ It’s more than a race, it’s a community.

“ We can’t wait to welcome you all back again in 2022.”