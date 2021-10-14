Pop-up fine art exhibition held at Queen Charlotte pub in Windsor

A pop-up exhibition showcasing the work of fine art photographer Allan Jenkins was held at the Queen Charlotte pub on Thursday, October 7.

Jess Hunter, landlady at the pub in Church Lane said the event was the first of its kind and they will be looking to feature more exhibitions in future to introduce different artists to the community.

She said: “It was amazing having the artist with us as Allan could really engage with our guests and it made their connection to the work even more special.”

Works on show included prints featuring flowers and vegetables.

Allan added: “One of the things that pleases me is to see that this genre of fine art appeals to all ages, from the young that are inspired and want to create to the older generation that want to collect and display as part of their home interior decor.

“It was a pleasure to show the work at the Queen Charlotte on Church Lane, the cobbled street of Windsor with it’s quaintness and charm could only be the idyllic location to exhibit my fine art pieces.”

Guests could also enjoy drinks provided by Berkshire Botanicals gin and Fever Tree tonics.

Visit www.allanjenkins.com to find out more about his work.