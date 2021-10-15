Windsor resident 'struck by human waste from aeroplane' whilst in garden, meeting told

Concerns have been raised after a man in Windsor was hit by human waste from an aeroplane whilst in his garden.

A Royal Borough meeting yesterday (Thursday) heard the man was outside his home at the time when the sewage from the plane, which ‘wasn’t frozen’, covered himself, the garden and garden umbrellas.

He is said to have been unable to claim any insurance from the ordeal, as the cost of the damage is relatively low in comparison with higher premiums as a result of any claim.

Speaking at Royal Borough aviation forum on Thursday, Cllr Karen Davies (Lib Dem, Clewer East) said that she had been contacted by the resident following the incident over the summer.

“His whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way, and he was out in the garden at the time,” said Cllr Davies.

“A really, really horrible experience with the whole garden, umbrellas and him being covered in this, which is absolutely dreadful.

“He did a very good job in following this up; he initially got in touch with environmental health at the council and Heathrow, and was put in touch with the airline and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).”

She added that the resident was hoping advice could be provided by raising the matter at the forum.

Geoff Paxton, a parish councillor in Whitfield who formerly worked for British Airways, said: “This is so rare these days – we used to have the problem with blue ice on arrivals but that’s because those toilets used to leak.

“The modern aircraft have got vacuum toilets and they have a very secure system.

“I would think there was either an aircraft fault, or someone hadn’t finished servicing it correctly.

“Vacuum toilets rely on the pressurisation in the aircraft to force the waste into the tank, but, below 6,000 feet, there isn’t enough pressure so you have vacuum blowers that do it.

“There is a vent, and it could well be that something came out the vent at low altitude, but it’s very rare and I haven’t seen that happen for years.”

Neither the resident or airliner were named at the meeting, but the latter was said to be based a ‘very long way away’.

Cllr Davies added that the ‘totally freak one-off accident’ was being passed onto safety inspectors, and that the plane could be banned from UK airspace if it was found to be unsafe.