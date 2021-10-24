Windsor beauty pageant finalist uses platform to help domestic abuse victims

A Windsor resident and businesswoman will be taking part in the national finals of an international beauty pageant this month.

Emma Twist will be representing Windsor in the Miss Intercontinental UK pageant, which will see one winner each from England, Scotland and Wales.

The winners will then go onto the internationals.

There will be around 20 women aged 18-27 vying to represent England in the UK pageant.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic and really excited to meet all the other girls,” said Emma. “I have always loved the idea of pageants and I’ve been taking part in them since I was 15.

“The ethos of Miss Intercontinental really spoke to me – they’re all about strong and successful women.”

Emma is raising money for charities like Women’s Aid, which supports survivors of domestic abuse.

As someone who has lived through domestic abuse herself, Emma hopes to be a role model for women to take control of their own lives.

Emma is also a businesswoman with a Masters degree in marketing. Her aim as a pageant titleholder is to encourage women to enter a career in business.

Her campaign 'Back to Business' collects women's business-wear for those who have fled domestic abuse and wish to re-enter the workplace.

Emma feels that being involved in pageants has played a part in her professional success.

“People have such a bad perception of them – but being in pageants has empowered me to the person I want to be,” she said.

“It has helped me with many aspects of my life, it’s given me much more confidence.”

Miss Intercontinental is being held in November in Liverpool on November 19. To follow Emma’s progress, follow her on Instagram under the handle @missemmatwist.

To donate to Emma’s fundraising page in support of charities like Women’s Aid, visit tinyurl.com/hwcb25b5