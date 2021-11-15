In pictures: Windsor and Maidenhead Remembrance Sunday services

The Royal Borough paid its respects at the weekend as Maidenhead and Windsor fell silent for Remembrance Sunday.

Wreaths were laid at the towns' war memorials as parades marched through the streets yesterday. Both services were organised in partnership with local branches of the Royal British Legion.

Ex-service, uniformed, and youth organisations were also in attendance.

In Maidenhead, contingents from various organisations assembled in Bridge Avenue before a parade followed a route via York Road and St Ives Road to the memorial outside the town hall.

The commencement of the service started just before the sound of the Last Post by the bugler and a two-minutes' silence at 11am.

The deputy mayor of the Royal Borough, Councillor Gary Muir, laid the first wreath before members of other organisations followed to pay their own respects.

In Windsor, the Remembrance Sunday service was attended by the council mayor Cllr John Story, with wreaths laid at the foot of the memorial cross in Windsor High Street, outside the Parish Church of St John the Baptist.

Other organisations, including the scouts, Windsor rotary clubs, schools and emergency services, also laid their own wreaths in order and took part in the parade contingent along the high street.

Hymns and prayers were read and the two-minutes' silence observed at 11am.

This year's commemorations in the Royal Borough also saw the return of crowds for the first time since 2019, with last year's Remembrance services taking on a more scaled-back approach.