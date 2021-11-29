Royal School pupils visit new Windsor Castle exhibition

Pantomime costumes worn by the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret during the Second World War were shown to pupils from the Royal School as a new exhibition started on Thursday.

The wartime pantomimes were performed by the two princesses to raise money for the Royal Household Wool Fund and were written and directed by Hubert Tannar.

Mr Tannar was the headmaster of Royal School so the Royal Collection Trust found it fitting to invite current pupils from the school to view the exhibition on its first day of opening.

As well as costumes, the exhbition at Windsor Castle includes 16 pantomime pictures to cover the bare walls painted by teenage evacuee and part-time art student Claude Whatham. The pictures were covered up at the end of the war.

The costumes are from two productions – Aladdin (1943) and Old Mother Red Riding Boots (1944).

Beverly Coombridge headteacher at the school in Windsor Great Park said: “It was so special to see such a wonderful part of the Castle’s history – a part the children could so easily relate to.

“A fantastic start to the festive season to be able to sing under the marvellous Christmas tree in St George’s Hall.”

Gordon Ferguson, learning manager at the Royal Collection Trust said: “Seeing the rare surviving pantomime costumes worn by The Queen and Princess Margaret, and the huge and colourful pantomime pictures around the walls of the Waterloo Chamber, brought the whole wartime story of the Castle pantomimes to life.

“The children also treated visitors to a special carol performance under the magnificent Christmas tree in St George’s Hall. We’re looking forward to welcoming more children and families for pantomime-themed storytelling and craft activities each weekend leading up to Christmas.”

The exhibition runs until January 31.