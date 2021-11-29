Aspiring Windsor actress with Down's syndrome wants to inspire others

An aspiring actress from Windsor with Down’s syndrome wants to inspire others to follow their dreams.

Millie Anna Prelogar uses her Instagram account @outwith_millieanna to have fun, showcase everything that Windsor has to offer and to inspire others.

She said: “I really want to get the message out there that people with Down’s syndrome can do the same things as everyone else. We just need some extra patience and support.”

The 17-year-old has 16k followers and got to show Sir Ian McKellen around the town last month, while he was performing in The Cherry Orchard at the Theatre Royal.

Millie Anna said Sir Ian got in touch after he saw a post by her about her visit to The Cherry Orchard.

She said: “He was amazing. We went to Windsor Castle, and Enzo’s for pizza and pasta.

“It was just amazing spending time with such a icon and being comfortable around him.”

Sir Ian also shared pictures of their outing. He wrote: “I chanced on a photo of the 17 year old Millie Anna outside the Theatre Royal, Martin Shaw and me in the background. It turned out Millie Anna @outwith_millieanna is an aspiring model with the @zebedeetalent agency and outspoken about Down Syndrome. I had a cousin with the same condition.

“Now she has shown me around Windsor, under the loving guidance of her father Jeffrey, who snapped us on our way.”

Millie Anna currently attends The Green Room based at the community pub, The Swan in Clewer where she receives training in performing arts.

Her father Jeffrey described the school as a ‘gem’ in Windsor.

Millie Anna would like to see more actors with Down’s syndrome in film and television and is hoping for a ‘big break’ in the industry.

Earlier this year Tommy Jessop, a British actor, became one of the first actors with Down’s syndrome to star in a prime-time BBC drama playing Terry Boyle in Line of Duty.

She said: “Tommy Jessop can deliver the lines and show the audience how he is feeling deep down. I really want the same break because I want to grow up living like I’m doing whatever it takes to be a model and actress in film and TV shows.”

When she is not at school she is out and about in the town and volunteering within the community.

Asked what advice she would give to other teenagers with Down’s syndrome she said: “You have to feel confident and believe in yourself. I think that is very important to connect with the people around you and have good conversations with them.

“Be you, be happy, be positive and be strong. Try to fight every bone in your body to tell everyone when you really want to do something.”