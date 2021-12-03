Hardworking staff at The Princess Margaret hospital recognised with award

Hardworking staff at The Princess Margaret Hospital have won an award for their contribution during the height of the pandemic to support the national effort to tackle coronavirus.

During the coronavirus pandemic last year, the hospital in Osborne Road teamed up with local NHS Trusts across Berkshire to provide urgent cancer surgeries and chemotherapy to vulnerable and ill patients.

Clinical teams at The Princess Margaret Hospital, which is run by the Circle Health Group, delivered more than 5,000 treatments and saw more than 22,000 patients.

Staff were recognised for their work by winning the ‘Hospital Group’ award by LaingBuisson which is given to an organisation which has shown ‘excellence in its delivery of care, in addition to innovation and transformation in challenging circumstances’.

Jayne Cassidy, executive director of The Princess Margaret Hospital, said: “We are extremely proud of the teams for all their hard work through what has been the most challenging of times for healthcare services. From our patient facing staff, through to our administration team, porters, catering teams and housekeepers, everybody pulled together to support those in our community who were in urgent need of care.

“Working alongside our colleagues in local NHS trust hospitals was a privilege, and the care we assisted them in delivering for urgent cancer and cardiac services would not have been possible without the dedication of our staff. Winning an accolade like this is testament to the commitment of all our teams across the hospital.”

The award was presented in London on November 18 and also recognised the hospital’s transformation in expanding its role in the community through charity partnerships and the arrival of new technology to enhance services at the hospital.