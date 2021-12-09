Celebs flock to see Lego Santa

Celebrities and their families visited Legoland’s winter wonderland this season – from top athletes, TV stars and musicians.

Famed guests included the queen’s grandchildren Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, rugby star Mike Tindall, Olympic diver Tom Daley, ex-footballer and TV pundit Wayne Bridge, musician Olly Murs, Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh and EastEnders actor Joe Swash.

Kimberly Walsh and sons Bobby and Cole stood in the shadow if of the giant 364,000 Duplo-brick Christmas tree.

Olly Murs was joined by girlfriend Amelia Tank and his family as they met Lego Santa – as did Wayne Bridge and his sons.

Currently, Wayne’s wife, singer Frankie Bridge, is settling back into life in the I’m a Celebrity Castle following disruption from Storm Arwen.

Legoland at Christmas is open to guests until 3 January 2022.