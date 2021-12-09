Rainbow-themed 'listening bench' unveiled in Windsor for ITV loneliness campaign

A listening bench decorated in bright rainbow colours has been unveiled in Peascod Street as part of an ITV initiative to combat loneliness.

Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes campaign aims to encourage people to sit down and talk to each other across the UK.

As part of this year’s appeal, six benches have been installed in locations including Edinburgh, Belfast, Leeds and Windsor.

Eastenders actress Maisie Smith designed the rainbow-themed bench in the Royal town and she told GMB she hoped the bright colours would provide a conversation starter for people.

The 20-year-old, who struggles with anxiety, said: “It’s a conversation starter, it allows you to talk. It’s bright, it’s loud, it’s colourful and for people like me who do struggle talking and having general conversations it allows people to talk about something.”

She added the colours aim to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The bench features the message ‘Love to Talk’ and was unveiled live on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

People are also being encouraged to donate their time to charities who need volunteers to help combat loneliness.

Anyone wanting to donate can do so by scanning the QR code on the bench.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for health and mental health at the Royal Borough, said: “I’m delighted that the Royal Borough is part of this year’s campaign. Loneliness and isolation, sadly, is something that is all too common in society and, in many cases, been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns people have endured in recent months.

“Life is busy, but it’s important that we all take some time out from our busy schedules for ourselves and others. This bench is an eye-catching reminder of the importance of connecting with other people as a way of supporting positive mental health and well-being.”

Visit www.itv.com/1mm for further details.