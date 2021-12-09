Windsor shops and nightclubs feel the strain of new COVID restrictions

A Windsor nightclub has hit out at the Government following announcements of new restrictions on Wednesday.

In light of the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time for tougher ‘Plan B’ measures on COVID.

From today (Friday) face masks will be required in more public settings and from Monday, people are asked to work from home where possible.

From Wednesday, the NHS Covid Pass, or proof of a negative lateral flow test, will be required for visitors to nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any event with more than 10,000 people.

But ATIK nightclub on William Street, Windsor, has attacked the decision.

Peter Marks is the chairman of REKOM UK. which operates ATIK. He said the group is ‘disappointed but not surprised’ by the decision to make vaccine passports compulsory for nightclubs.

“If the Government sees the need for compulsory vaccine passports, then it should do so across the board,” he said.

“It is not only unjust to single out the late-night sector but it will have no impact on transmission rates.

“There is no evidence anywhere in the world that nightclubs have caused an increase in COVID cases,” he continued.

He added: “There is no difference being in a busy shop, shopping centre, restaurant, pub or bar, which all attract far greater numbers of people week in, week out, compared to the numbers of people that go clubbing.

“The late-night economy, particularly nightclubs, has received only one third of the support of the nearest other hospitality industry by type and a tenth of those deemed cultural venues.

“Many operators have already gone bust and, with these latest measures, many thousands of jobs are at risk across the sector.”

A spokesperson from HM Treasury, the Government's economic and finance ministry, said: “We are acting early to help control the virus’s spread while avoiding unduly damaging economic and social restrictions.

“Our £400bn covid support package will continue to help businesses into spring next year and we will continue to respond proportionately to the changing path of the virus, as we have done since the start of the pandemic.”

The new restrictions may also have an impact on the high streets and local independent shops.

Small businesses were already concerned about the drop in footfall compared to what they would normally expect around Christmas.

At Fudge Kitchen in Thames Street, sales assistant Henry Cornwell said it has been quiet over the last few weeks, even for events like the Christmas lights switch-on.

“We stayed open late for that, but even then there’s been a bit of a drop in sales,” he said. “People are scared to come out into town, especially with all the new news.”

Craft Coop hosts a number of small craft businesses at its stores in Windsor and Maidenhead. It would normally expect a surge of customers in the last couple of weeks in November.

“Most businesses would be making most of their sales over the past couple of months,” said director Deborah Jones. “The fact that we’re not could be worrying.”

To support businesses in the borough the Royal Borough has grant funding from the Government from £5,000-10,000 per shop for those offering significant Advantage Card discounts.

The council is also awarding £15,000 to eligible businesses that demonstrate digital innovation, such as online collection or self-service systems.