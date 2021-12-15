Windsor and Maidenhead MPs do not side with PM on vaccine passports

Windsor and Maidenhead’s MPs were both notable absences from the list of ‘ayes’ as plans for vaccine passports were voted through Parliament on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson suffered a significant Tory rebellion as plans to introduce the measures at larger venues, such as nightclubs, were passed.

Punters will require proof of double-vaccination or a negative test within the last 48 hours. Recently, a Windsor club lambasted the move.

Despite concerns, the measure passed 369 in favour, 126 against on Tuesday.

MP for Windsor, Adam Afriyie, was among the hundred or so Tories who rebelled against the proposals.

Writing on his Twitter, he said: “Vaccine passports would usher in an authoritarian state that unfairly discriminates against minority groups, takes control of our bodies and forces people to show their papers on demand.

“Not on my watch. I will fight tooth and nail against them and mandatory COVID vaccines.”

Meanwhile, Maidenhead MP Theresa May, who earlier this month told Parliament ‘we cannot respond to new variants by stopping and starting sectors of our economy’, did not vote either way.

Her office had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Joy Morrissey, Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, voted in favour.

“I have been very troubled by the notion of so-called vaccine passports,” she wrote on her Facebook.

“My instinct is that they are an affront to British and democratic values and the evidence seems clear that they do not work.

“However, I am persuaded that what the Government has come forward with puts the focus on testing, with COVID certification as a secondary measure.”

She added that she ‘would have preferred’ for testing to be the sole element of the policy.

Labour MP for Slough, Tan Dhesi, voted in favour of the measures, in line with the majority of Labour MPs.

“Given the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and other scientific experts about record breaking transmission rates of the new Omicron variant, I believe these new measures were the right ones to tackle the growing threat that COVID-19 now represents," he said.

I know some Slough constituents are concerned that what is being introduced is ‘vaccine passports’, but that is not the case.

"Covid Passes demonstrate proof of either vaccination or a negative lateral flow test, which is free and readily available from any pharmacy.

"Except in exceptional circumstances, such as for NHS staff (given the huge public concerns about infection during treatment), I am generally not in favour of mandatory vaccination.

"Whilst I would strongly encourage all those who are eligible to get the vaccine and get their booster, those who decide not to, have a right to that choice – I am opposed to any measure that achieves vaccination through coercion.

We must do all we can to stay safe over Christmas and protect our loved ones – which is why I supported the proposals presented to Parliament on Tuesday.”